Former Connecticut residents now living in Florida brace for Irma

(WTNH) — There are a number of people down in Florida who used to live here in our state.

Hanna Paluch is from Franklin, Conn.

She moved down to Boyton Beach about seven years ago, which is just south of West Palm Beach.

She’s now taking shelter in her home with her boyfriend, two-year-old daughter, and several friends. They are not in the area where evacuations were mandatory, so their house is all boarded up.

Even with the shift in the storm, they are getting ready for the worst.

News 8’s Bryan Spyros spoke to Paluch on Saturday.

“It’s now going to the west up through Naples, Fort Myers, and Tampa.” said Paluch. “I can imagine there’s a sense of relief for you guys but you know other people are in the direct path of this storm…I know a lot of people that actually went west to escape the storm so they are with their families right now. My mom is over there. They are bracing for it. It was kinda of unexpected.”

Paluch added that the communication from the Florida government and the news has been helpful and informative.