Related Coverage The New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade comes home to News 8

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A special ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in East Haven on Sunday at the Irish-American Community Center.

All of it was for the official grand opening of a Gaelic Football field.

Related Content: The New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade comes home to News 8

The community center has been working for two years on the project.

Senator Martin Looney was also on site presenting a citation from the Connecticut General Assembly, making 50 years for the club house.