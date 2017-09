NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today, Sunday, September 10th, is Grandparents Day and we are wishing a happy Grandparents Day to all the grand grandparents of Connecticut.

If you haven’t found the perfect gift to celebrate your loved one this Grandparents Day, look no further. This morning blogger, Charlotte Smith, stopped by our studio to share some fun gift ideas that any grandparent would love.

1. Handprint key chains. Remember Shrinky Dinks? They’re still a thing and these adorable key chains are a simple craft using gloss acrylic paint and clear shrinky dink sheets. Using the gloss paint, make a handprint with your child’s hand on the shrinky dink sheet. Cut around the hand print, and use a hole punch to poke a hole. On the backside of the sheet, use a sharpie to write your child’s name, etc. Bake the shrinky dink on a baking sheet until it shrinks and stops moving around. If need be, press with a spatula to smooth out. Attach to a key chain and give to your grandparents!

2. Love you to the moon and back canvas. Using painters tape or some other adhesive stencil, cut out a moon shape and place onto a canvas. Using handprints or thumbprints, fill in the ‘moon’. Remove the tape leaving behind the clean outline of the moon and then use a Sharpie or other paint pen to write “love you to the moon and back” next to the painting.

3. Ain’t life GRAND photo clips.

Use scrap wood, clothes pins and paint/ markers to create this fun personalized photo board. Using a strong epoxy-type glue, adhere the clothes pins to the bottom edge of the board and then decorate the board however you’d like using the expression “Ain’t Life Grand.”

4. Sending a hug.

Unroll a long roll of craft paper or wrapping paper and have your child lie down, face up, with their arms outstretched. Trace their arms, head, shoulders, and as much of their torso as will fit. Cut out, and decorate. Voila… you’ve just made your grandparents their very own HUG!.

For more fun crafts and more head to Charlotte’s blog www.atcharlotteshouse.com