Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida Keys, at least 3 dead and over 1 million without power in the state

By Published:
Hurricane Irma, Tampa Skyline
Storm clouds associated with the outer bands of Hurricane Irma shroud the downtown skyline Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Several parts of the Tampa Bay area are under a mandatory evacuation order for the approaching storm. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

(ABC News) — Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys this morning as powerful winds and rain pummeled the state, leaving at least three people dead and over 1 million households and businesses without power.

Meanwhile, about 100 miles from the Keys in Miami, wind gusts whipped around high-rise buildings at speeds approaching 100 mph, the National Weather Service said.

A strong rain band is expected in the Miami area around 10 a.m. to noon, with gusts potentially up to 100 mph.

And the city of Naples, on Florida’s west coast, is bracing to be hit by the storm’s dangerous eye wall. Wind gusts of 75 mph were recorded at the Naples Airport and officials were warning people to stay indoors and away from windows.

The National Weather Service also warned Florida residents that being in the eye of a hurricane can lead to a false sense of security: “IF winds go calm, you’re in the eye. Stay inside! Winds dramatically shift and will do so violently! STAY INSIDE!”

Fatalities in Florida

As Florida braced Sunday morning for the powerful Category 4 storm’s worst impacts, at least three deaths were reported in the state.

A man in Monroe County, which encompasses Key West, was killed after he lost control of a truck that carried a generator as winds whipped at tropical-storm strength, officials said.

Two other people died in a car crash in the rain in Hardee County, Florida, which is about 60 miles inland from Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The death toll from the hurricane in the Caribbean meanwhile has risen to 22, bringing the total number in Irma’s path who have died to at least 25.

Millions ordered to evacuate

As the monster storm neared, about 6.3 million Floridians were under evacuation orders. When evacuation orders in South Carolina and Georgia are included, the number climbs to 6.8 million.

Over 100,000 people are in shelters while others are hunkered down in their homes bracing for the storm’s impact.

Widespread power outages

By 9:40 a.m. today, over 1.1 million customers were without power in Florida.

