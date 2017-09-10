Luisa DeLauro passes away at 103

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Luisa DeLauro, the mother of Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, passed away in hospice on Sunday. She was 103-years-old.

News 8’s Chief Capitol Correspondent Mark Davis reports that DeLauro was the longest serving member of the New Haven Board of Aldermen, holding the position for 35 years after being elected to it in 1965. DeLauro was preceded in the seat by her husband.

Her daughter, Rosa DeLauro, is the U.S. Representative for Connecticut’s 3rd congressional district. She has been serving since 1991.