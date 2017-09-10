Luisa DeLauro passes away at 103

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - New Haven City Hall (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Luisa DeLauro, the mother of Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, passed away in hospice on Sunday. She was 103-years-old.

News 8’s Chief Capitol Correspondent Mark Davis reports that DeLauro was the longest serving member of the New Haven Board of Aldermen, holding the position for 35 years after being elected to it in 1965. DeLauro was preceded in the seat by her husband.

Her daughter, Rosa DeLauro, is the U.S. Representative for Connecticut’s 3rd congressional district. She has been serving since 1991.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s