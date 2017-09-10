Milford Red Cross assisting those affected by weather disasters

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The American Red Cross is preparing to send teams to the U.S. Virgin Islands through Florida and all the way to the mid-Atlantic region as needed.

Here at home, volunteers have been eager to help.

Related Content: Storm Team 8 Hurricane Tracker

Connecticut Red Cross Chief Administration Officer Richard Branigan joined News 8 on Sunday morning from the Red Cross in Milford to talk about the efforts here as well as how you can give a helping hand.

Related Content: How Far Your American Red Cross Donation Goes

The 136-year-old institution is usually among the first to swoop in and set up shelters, health clinics, and mobile kitchens in times of need.