Monday is deadline to register to vote in local primaries

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Secretary of the State Denise Merrill is reminding state residents that Monday is the deadline to register to vote in Tuesday’s local primary elections.

The deadline is 12 p.m. Monday to register to vote in the primaries. Unaffiliated voters also have until 12 p.m. Monday to enroll in a major political party if they want to vote in their local primaries.

Merrill says 31 communities will hold primaries on Tuesday for local offices including mayors, first selectmen and boards of education, as well as probate judges. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters can check their registration status and find their polling place online at http://myvote.ct.gov/lookup.

