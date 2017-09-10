North Haven Fair celebrates 75 years

Related Coverage 2017 Fall Festivals and Fairs in Connecticut

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The North Haven Fair has been entertaining Connecticut residents for 75 years.

The annual event was held once again from Sept. 7 through Sept. 10 at 290 Washington Avenue off Interstate 91.

Related Content: 2017 Fall Festivals and Fairs in Connecticut

Parking was free as those in attendance enjoyed a variety of educational classes, exhibits and shows.

Local food vendors, games and rides, were also on hand to entertain the crowds each day.

Those seeking additional information on the fair may call the box office during fair hours at 203-239-3700.