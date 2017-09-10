North Haven Fair celebrates 75 years

By Published:

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The North Haven Fair has been entertaining Connecticut residents for 75 years.

The annual event was held once again from Sept. 7 through Sept. 10 at 290 Washington Avenue off Interstate 91.

Related Content: 2017 Fall Festivals and Fairs in Connecticut

Parking was free as those in attendance enjoyed a variety of educational classes, exhibits and shows.

Local food vendors, games and rides, were also on hand to entertain the crowds each day.

Those seeking additional information on the fair may call the box office during fair hours at 203-239-3700.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s