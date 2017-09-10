Pope Francis injured after hitting head against popemobile

A small drop of blood stains Pope Francis' white cassock as he is helped by a priest, after knocking his head on the popemobile in Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said that "The pope is fine" but has "a bruise on his cheekbone and eyebrow." (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

(ABC News) — Pope Francis sustained minor injuries today after hitting his head against the vehicle in which he was traveling in Cartagena, Colombia.

A spokesman for the pope confirmed the injuries, which were captured on video, saying he has a wound on his cheekbone and eyebrow but is “fine.” He is receiving “ice treatment,” the spokesman added.

The incident occurred while Francis, 80, was traveling in the popemobile, a customized vehicle outfitted with bulletproof glass designed to protect the pope while he greets crowds. He appeared to be leaning outside a glass panel in front of him when the vehicle stopped and his face made contact with the barrier.

Pope Francis has been visiting Colombia since Wednesday, making stops in the cities of Bogota, Medellin and Cartagena.

