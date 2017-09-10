Protecting your student from debt collection scams

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – We have an alert this morning for student who are struggling with debt. Con artists are targeting college-aged students, promising to reduce or eliminate most of their debt for an upfront fee. This morning CT Better Business Bureau Executive Communications Director Howard Schwartz stopped by our studio to break down what you need to know to avoid a scam.

Mr. Schwartz answered four key questions for us in the video above:

  1. It sounds like a good deal; pay a company and they will work to help remove most of the weight of large debt. Is it too good to be true?
  2. What are the scammers promising and what are they delivering?
  3. How do we know if we are dealing with a legitimate debt collector or unethical operation?
  4. Fake debt collectors are increasingly becoming a problem. How do we know if someone who contacts us is legitimate?

For more information head to BBB.org 

