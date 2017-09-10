Public calling hours announced for Suffield’s Dustin Doyon

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Public calling hours will be held on Monday for Dustin Doyon who was killed while aboard the USS John McCain when it collided with another vessel near Singapore last month.

Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home at 443 East Street North in Suffield.

Doyon was one of 10 sailors who died in the fateful collision.

