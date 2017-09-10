Quinnipiac University students from Florida thinking of home

By Published: Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some of the students at Quinnipiac University are from Florida.

News 8 spoke with several of them on Sunday afternoon.

The students have been in contact with their families back in Florida.

They shared some of the pictures and videos that loved ones sent them. Most of their relatives in Florida did not evacuate but are riding out the storm. They’ve already been seeing high winds and some rain.

Students say they’ve been worried since they first heard Irma would hit Florida and that it’s been hard being so far away from family.

“I’m older so I get more worried,” explained Brianna Stone of Boca Raton, Fla. “I’m so nervous for our houses and our family and everything. I wish they evacuated but I feel like they’re prepared, like they have everything under control and no one’s alone and they have each other so I feel like it’s going to be okay.”

Students tell News 8 they believe they families will be safe but they’ll keep checking in throughout the storm.

