Wealthy Greenwich launching town-funded marketing campaign

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A public relations firm is working on a campaign to help market one of Connecticut’s wealthiest towns.

The town of Greenwich narrowly approved $30,000 in taxpayer money for the campaign by New York City-based Lou Hammond Group. Organizers also have raised $90,000 in private donations.

Promoters of the effort see value in burnishing Greenwich’s own brand at a time when headlines out of Hartford have been telling of struggles to close a budget shortfall and woe over the departure of companies like Aetna and General Electric.

Skeptics say Greenwich shouldn’t use town money for the campaign and it can’t correct the problems made by Hartford.