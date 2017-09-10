Yale School of Music Launches Concert Season

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –  The Yale School of Music’s 2017-2018 concert season will kick off on Friday, September 15, with a performance by principal conductor Peter Oundjian and the Yale Philharmonia of Stravinsky’s revolutionary Rite of Spring. This morning, Peter Oundjian stopped by our studio to discuss the the work’s history and educational value to Yale School of Music students.

The piece, a ballet with choreography by Vaslav Nijinsky, is one whose 1913 premiere was met with protests from an audience that had been primed, in part by Ballets Russes founder Serge Diaghilev, for an adverse reaction.

While accounts of the premiere have created something of a myth around the piece, what’s undeniable is that The Rite of Spring forever changed the musical landscape and the practice of composition.

For more information watch the video above.

Opening-night program:

Tallis: “Why Fum’th in Fight,” performed by the Yale Voxtet
Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550
Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

The concert will take place on Friday, September 15, 7:30 p.m., in Woolsey Hall.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s