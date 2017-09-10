Yale School of Music Launches Concert Season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Yale School of Music’s 2017-2018 concert season will kick off on Friday, September 15, with a performance by principal conductor Peter Oundjian and the Yale Philharmonia of Stravinsky’s revolutionary Rite of Spring. This morning, Peter Oundjian stopped by our studio to discuss the the work’s history and educational value to Yale School of Music students.

The piece, a ballet with choreography by Vaslav Nijinsky, is one whose 1913 premiere was met with protests from an audience that had been primed, in part by Ballets Russes founder Serge Diaghilev, for an adverse reaction.

While accounts of the premiere have created something of a myth around the piece, what’s undeniable is that The Rite of Spring forever changed the musical landscape and the practice of composition.

Opening-night program:

Tallis: “Why Fum’th in Fight,” performed by the Yale Voxtet

Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550

Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

The concert will take place on Friday, September 15, 7:30 p.m., in Woolsey Hall.