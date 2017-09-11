9/11 remembrance ceremony held in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday marks 16 years since the Sept. 11 attacks in New York City.

All across the nation, including right here in Connecticut, ceremonies were held to remember the lives lost.

In Milford, a 9/11 ceremony was held Monday afternoon at Platt Technical High School.

Local police and fire departments were in attendance.

More than 160 people killed in the attacks had ties to Connecticut.

