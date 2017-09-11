Avon honors first 9/11 first responders

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a tribute they do every year to honor first responders who ran towards that danger on 9/11 trying to save lives. It’s an extra special remembrance for Martin and Doreen Toyen from Avon.

Their 24-year-old daughter Amy Toyen was on the top floor of the World Trade Center attending a trade show for work when a plane smashed into the building. Amy was killed. Many first responders also died trying to rescue people trapped in the buildings. Martin and Doreen admit it is hard to be at the ceremony every year in the town where Amy grew up, but they also say it’s too important to miss.

With First Responders in Avon at a special 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony pic.twitter.com/RlxAMTuTgZ — CTLaSalle Blanks (@CTLaSalleBlanks) September 11, 2017

“We feel it’s important to support them and what they do for the community,” Martin said.

Related: Solemn, personal ceremonies as US commemorates 9/11

“It’s a way to honor the first responders and appreciating what they sacrificed,” Doreen said.

Remembering the heroes– first responders we lost on 9/11. Avon special rememberance. pic.twitter.com/jdPm5gGg1H — CTLaSalle Blanks (@CTLaSalleBlanks) September 11, 2017

343 firefighters, 23 police officers, 37 Port Authority, and 8 private EMS/EMT paramedics were killed in New York City alone.

“They are heroes and we will never forget them,” said Lieutenant Governor, Nancy Wyman.