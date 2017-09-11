Barriers to hiring top tech talent

(WTNH)-There are barriers in finding, recruiting an hiring top talent, even in a booming tech industry. According to data from Robert Half Technology, 44 percent of CIOs the greatest barrier in hiring someone in the field is increasingly high salary demands. Megan Szczesny, metro market manager for Robert Half Technology and The Creative Group in Hartford and Stamford, discussed other potential barriers and hiring challenges.

CIOs revealed their top barriers to bringing on tech pros to their teams, which include:

–          Not being able to meet salary demands (44%)

–          Not finding enough qualified candidates (33%)

–          Not being seen as an employer of choice (21%)

In such a candidate-driven market, there’s no time to waste. 41% of CIOs admit to having a hiring process that takes longer than they would like – averaging 4.5 weeks to fill a staff-level IT role. This does no favors for the 57% of workers who say the most frustrating part of the job hunt is a long wait post-interview.

