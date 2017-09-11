Chapel Street Bridge to be closed for repair work

Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An alert is being sent out for drivers in the New Haven area.

The Chapel Street Bridge, which runs over the Quinnipiac River, will be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Road crews are planning on doing resurfacing and repair work to the bridge to help maintain it.

If repairs go as scheduled, the bridge should reopen to traffic on Thursday at approximately 5 p.m.

In the meantime, motorists should seek alternate routes of transportation.

