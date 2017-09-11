Chapel Street Bridge to be closed for repair work

Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An alert is being sent out for drivers in the New Haven area.

The Chapel Street Bridge, which runs over the Quinnipiac River, will be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Road crews are planning on doing resurfacing and repair work to the bridge to help maintain it.

Related Content: News 8 Traffic Map

If repairs go as scheduled, the bridge should reopen to traffic on Thursday at approximately 5 p.m.

In the meantime, motorists should seek alternate routes of transportation.