Connecticut marks anniversary of 9/11 with memorial service in Avon

AVON, Conn. (WTNH)– Monday marks one of the darkest times our country has seen, the 9/11 terror attacks 16 years ago. Today marks a celebration of the heroic legacy and the sacrifice responders made during those terror attacks.

The nation now honors those victims and their families for braving the most harrowing nightmare of recent American history. The nation is coming together to remember all of those who lost their lives.

Connecticut also comes together, joining the nation as we never forget what happened. There are events all over Connecticut as we pause and remember the lives we lost that day in 2001 in New York City, at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. More than 160 people killed in the attacks had ties to Connecticut.

News 8 will be in Avon where the volunteer fire department will hold its annual 9/11 memorial service. They will honor the heroes who answered the call in our country’s time of need trying to save others. 343 firefighters, 23 police officers, 37 Port Authority and 8 private EMS/EMT paramedics made the ultimate sacrifice.

We expect to hear from Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman in Avon when the ceremony begins at 8 a.m.