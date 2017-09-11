Connecticut ranked among happiest states in America

(WTNH) — Connecticut made the top 20 on the list of Happiest States in America.

The Nutmeg State landed in the 18th spot.

The list comes from WalletHub which compared the 50 states across 28 key indicators of happiness such as depression, suicide rates, unemployment, volunteer rates, and even divorce rates.

According to the report, Minnesota took the top spot as the happiest state in the U.S. Minnesota was followed by Utah, Hawaii and California.

Other local states such as New Jersey and Massachusetts were ranked 6th and 19th, respectively.

