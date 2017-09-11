E.D.I.T.H is fire escape plan worth practicing

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — Once a fire truck and its crew begin its response, the clock quickly ticks away.

“On the average, once a smoke detector goes off, you have two minutes to get out of a house,” said New Haven Fire Marshall Robert Doyle.

Until firefighters arrive, families have to find their own way out of blaze. Not being prepared can prove fatal.

“Most of the people from statistical information die from smoke inhalation, from not being able to breathe,” said Doyle.

The plan suggested by firefighters across the nation….is E.D.I.T.H. or, “Exit Drills in The Home”

“Know your house, know your layout, know how am I going to get out whether it’s a door to the outside or it’s a window,” said Doyle.

The more you practice, the better and safer your family will become.

“Practice during the nighttime, practice during the daytime….practice a couple times a year,” said Doyle.

Experience you hopefully will never have to use, but if you do – you’ll be ready.

“The time of an incident is not the time to figure out how to get out of a particular spot,” said Doyle.