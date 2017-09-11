Elliott talking football after helping Cowboys top Giants

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) catches a touchdown pass in front of New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple (24) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Ezekiel Elliott churned out another 100-yard game in the opener after leading the NFL in rushing as a rookie for the Dallas Cowboys.

The tough yards against the New York Giants came two days after a judge blocked the league’s six-game suspension of the star running back in a domestic violence case, although he knew before the ruling he would play in what turned out to be a 19-3 Dallas win Sunday night.

Now that he could play the entire season depending on the NFL’s next legal move, Elliott is ready to talk about football – and not much else.

