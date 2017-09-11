Funeral arrangements announced for Luisa DeLauro

Related Coverage Luisa DeLauro passes away at 103

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Funeral arrangements are set for Luisa DeLauro, mother of Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro.

Luisa DeLauro passed away on Sunday. She was 103-years-old.

Original Story: Luisa DeLauro passes away at 103

Luisa DeLauro spent 35 years on New Haven’s Board of Aldermen and was called a “pioneer for the Democratic Party” in New Haven.

Calling hours are Friday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Iavonne Funeral Home in Wooster Square.

A Mass will be held at Saint Michael’s Church on Saturday at 10 a.m.