How to get help if your home was affected by Hurricane Irma

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hurricane Irma pummeled southwest Florida Sunday, ripping roofs off of houses and flooding streets.

Some homes and buildings were destroyed. Howard Schwartz with the Better Business Bureau said if you own property in Florida the biggest challenge is finding out if it’s in the affected areas.

There might be no opportunity for anyone to get to it. So one of the things you can do is get a hold of FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management administration, and they may be able to tell you what the affected areas are.”

A major disaster declaration for Florida that was approved by the President to make it easier for people to receive federal funding for recovery efforts. Schwartz said aside from FEMA, check with your insurance company to learn more about your policy.

Schwartz added, “Find out what extent your property is covered and they might have some connections as well on the scene to find out at what point it will be safe to send in adjusters.” Schwartz told News 8, “you should know if your property is in a flood zone and make sure you stay on top of your insurance coverage.

Schwartz said, “These events are probably prompted a lot of people to recheck their insurance and their coverage both on any property they might have somewhere else but also here as well.”

If you don’t have someone watching your property while you’re away Schwartz has some advice. Schwartz said, “The best bet is to contact authorities who are on the ground who can tell you exactly what areas are uninhabitable, where people will be evacuating from and areas that are safe.”

More information on hurricane relief is available on the FEMA website.

