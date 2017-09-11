Iconic retailer Benny’s to close by end of year

The Benny's Warwick, Rhode Island store (Image: HelloBennys.com)

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the store where you can get anything from your first bike to an outdoor grill or Christmas decorations and it will be missed by many.

Groton is on of five Benny’s locations in eastern Connecticut. The family-owned retail chain had a total 31 stores in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts and all will close.

The 715 employees, more than who are half full-time, will be out of work.

Earlier this summer the Benny’s in Waterford closed surprising customers.

There are now stores in Groton, Old Saybrook, Killingly, Norwich, and Danielson.

The company is owned by the third generation of the Bromberg family. The first store opened in 1924 by Benjamin Bromberg in Providence, RI.

Current president, Arnold Bromberg, who now runs the chain with his siblings says closing the stores is “… a calculated business decision based on our knowledge of the retail industry and where it is going in the future. That future is not so bright for small, family-owned chains like ours.”

bennys 1924 opening announcement Iconic retailer Bennys to close by end of year
A 1924 ad in the Providence Journal newspaper announces the opening of a store, still operating in 2014 as Benny’s. (Image supplied by Benny’s to WPRI)

