LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Ledyard man is under arrest after being accused of falling asleep at the wheel.

Police say 31-year-old Matthew Goodrich’s car was stopped in the middle of Route 214 near the Goulart Road intersection early Monday morning.

They say he was asleep and his car was still in drive.

An officer had to crawl through a back window to put the car into park.

Goodrich is facing charges of Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Driving While Intoxicated.