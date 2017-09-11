NY Giants players reflect on 9/11 anniversary

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (NEWS10) – The New York Giants posted a video on their Facebook page of players reflecting on the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

“9/11 was a very traumatic experience for the whole nation. There were people that lost their lives but it was also a day we came together as a country, as one. Hats off to the guys who were running into the buildings when everyone was running out of them,” Linebacker Jonathan Casillas said.

The attacks on September 11, 2001 killed nearly 3,000 people from 93 nations. 2,753 people were killed in New York, 184 people were killed at the Pentagon and 40 people were killed on Flight 93.