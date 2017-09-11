Police critic says son’s arrest publicized as retaliation

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A lawsuit filed against the city of Meriden and police officials alleges the police department publicized the arrest of critic’s son as retaliation.

The Record-Journal reports Christopher Dingwell Sr. filed the lawsuit last month.

He says he obtained an email from the police union president to the police chief requesting a news release be issued about the March 2016 arrest of his son, Christopher Dingwell Jr. The email says the younger Dingwell was charged with throwing a facsimile gun out of a car during a traffic stop, but “more importantly” his father is among the department’s “most outspoken critics.”

A news release was later issued and details of the arrest were posted on Facebook.

The city manager declined to comment. The chief and union president could not be reached.

