Police investigate after man shot in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg on Sunday morning.

Police say at around 10 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Dixwell Avenue to the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to police, the victim was “less than cooperative” but told officers he was shot by an unknown person from an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

There is no word on any suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.