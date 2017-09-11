Police searching for three jewelry store burglars in Trumbull

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Trumbull are looking for two women and a man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a Pandora store.

It happened on Sept. 2 at the Westfield Trumbull Mall.

Trumbull Police released photos on their Facebook page hoping to catch the crooks.

They say the man broke into a display case while one of the women distracted a salesperson. The second woman allegedly helped empty the tray of jewelry into a bag.

Anyone who recognizes these three are asked to give police a call.