Small Connecticut town remembers sailor killed on McCain

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Suffield, Connecticut (Photo: Department of Defense)

SUFFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Hundreds of mourners are expected in Suffield, Connecticut over the next two days to honor a 26-year-old sailor killed after the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker near Singapore last month.

Calling hours are scheduled Monday afternoon for people to pay respects to the family of U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 2nd Class Dustin Doyon.

A funeral Mass and burial are scheduled for Tuesday.

Police are closing the road where the funeral home is located Monday and setting up detours in anticipation traffic problems. Mourners will shuttled by bus from a local middle school.

Hundreds of people, many carrying small flags, lined Main Street on Friday as the hearse carrying Doyon’s body arrived from Bradley International Airport.

Doyon graduated from Cathedral High School in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 2009.

