Stretch Your Dollar: Cutting corners on family dinner

(WTNH)– Now that the kids are back to school, the lives of parents are back to being busy. Dinner is one of the biggest stresses for many parents. We are stretching your dollar with one idea that could help you cut corners!

Moms and Dads everywhere continue to try to find the perfection solution for feeding the family within your time and budget. Wouldn’t we all love an expert chef like Silvia Baldini to just cook for us?

“It’s like having your own chef at home basically. It’s just in a little pouch,” said Baldini, Real Eats Chef.

So you won’t get her, but you will get her recipe and cooking. She’s one of the celebrity chefs behind Real Eats. A new mail delivery service that drops off dinner at your doorstep.

You order the meals you want and the food is then cooked for you. You just drop it in boiling water when you’re ready to eat.

“They stay fresh for 7 days,” said Baldini.

Your first three meals are $10, the price goes up from there depending on the number of people you’re feeding. It’s a matter of how much time you want to save and what you’re willing to spend.

Baldini says the meals are healthy, all-natural products sealed in recyclable pouches to keep them fresh.

“It’s very good for you with nutrients, there’s no extra salt, there is nothing bad in it, all good locked in in these pouches,” said Baldini.

It’s another variation of what’s become a popular service of do-it-yourself delivery meals. Similar to Plated and Blue Apron. Even Amazon is in the process of rolling out its own version.