Study shows restricting use of ATV’s can reduce injuries among those most at risk

(ABC News) – The speed, the independence — everyone loves getting off-road and behind those wheels, particularly kids who can’t yet drive a car. But at what cost?

The hazards of ATV’s and other off-road vehicles are known.

But this new study on an off-road law in Massachusetts now shows that the danger is real!

A Massachusetts law in 2010 forbid the use of these machines by children younger than 14.

The consequence? A 50% reduction in the injuries caused by these hazardous vehicles in 10 through 13-year-olds – the ones at most risk!

Restricting the weight of the engines also helped in injury prevention.

So, whatever the law in your state, think again before your child gets behind that ATV because, as much fun as they can be, a visit to the emergency room isn’t much fun for anyone.