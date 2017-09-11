Tesla puts charging stations in more locations

By Published:
(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla is rolling out more charging stations, clearing additional obstacles for those who might want to give electric cars a try.

The stations, being installed in places including Boston and Chicago, will be ready to go on Monday.

The new stations, which take up less space and are easier to install that previous models, can deliver 72 kilowatts of dedicated power to each car. It will take about 45 to 50 minutes for most drivers to charge their vehicles.

Tesla Inc. said that more charging stations are on the way.

The company began delivering the new Model 3 this summer, a compact car that starts at $35,000, putting at Tesla in the financial range of many more people who want to get an electric car.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s