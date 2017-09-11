Tutor arrested on sexual assault charges in Westport

By Published:
Juan Torres Jr. (Westport Police)

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A Waterbury man was arrested Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting the child he was tutoring in Westport.

Westport Police say the victim had reported being assaulted by a tutor, identified as 40-year-old Juan Torres Jr., over a period of time. The victim also told police that Torres had taken nude photos of them.

On September 9th, police executed a search warrant at Torres’ Waterbury home, where officers say they discovered evidence that corroborated the victim’s complaint.

Torres was then arrested and charged with sexual assault in the 2nd degree, risk of injury to a child and sexual assault in the 4th degree. He was held on $75,000 bond and will appear in court on September 18th.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s