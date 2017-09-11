Tutor arrested on sexual assault charges in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A Waterbury man was arrested Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting the child he was tutoring in Westport.

Westport Police say the victim had reported being assaulted by a tutor, identified as 40-year-old Juan Torres Jr., over a period of time. The victim also told police that Torres had taken nude photos of them.

On September 9th, police executed a search warrant at Torres’ Waterbury home, where officers say they discovered evidence that corroborated the victim’s complaint.

Torres was then arrested and charged with sexual assault in the 2nd degree, risk of injury to a child and sexual assault in the 4th degree. He was held on $75,000 bond and will appear in court on September 18th.