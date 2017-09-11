Two cars stolen in New Canaan

Related Coverage 9 cars recovered after Hartford Police crack down on auto thefts

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two cars were stolen from homes in New Canaan on Monday morning.

Police say one was a Range Rover that was taken from Kimberly Place, while the other was an Acura MDX that was stolen from Woodridge Drive.

According to police, in both cases, the cars were left unlocked with the keys inside.

Related Content: 9 cars recovered after Hartford Police crack down on auto thefts

Officers say criminal gang members from Bridgeport, Hartford, and Waterbury are the suspects.

As always, police encourage drivers to lock their cars and to never leave their keys inside the vehicles.