Weekend brings movement on state budget solution

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– While everyone’s attention has been riveted on the Hurricanes down south, there appears to have been some movement on a state budget solution at the State Capitol over the weekend.

Sources are saying there was a “productive” meeting with the Governor and legislative leaders that lasted well into Sunday night. Another meeting of leaders is scheduled Monday.

Another meeting of legislative leaders scheduled for today with the aim of having a budget bill ready for a potential vote on Thursday — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) September 11, 2017

Reports say a “no sales tax hike” plan is now on the table. This was suggested in an exclusive News 8 interview two weeks ago on August 28th with Senate Democratic leader Martin Looney. In that interview, Looney said they were exploring expanding the Sales Tax to everything except food, medicines and medical supplies.

Passing a budget plan by Thursday is considered imperative because some Senate members won’t be available later in the month — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) September 11, 2017

He said at that time that doing so might allow the state to taking in additional revenue but keep the rate at 6.35% or even lower it.

Severe cuts to to cities and towns would take place under the Gov’s EO by the end of the month without a legislatively approved budget — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) September 11, 2017