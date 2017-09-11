Yale University becomes first U.S. school to enact carbon fee

Related Coverage Rally held in New Haven to protest new state energy plan

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University is looking to reduce its carbon footprint.

The New Haven university is the first school in the nation to tack a carbon fee to the school’s buildings.

Related Content: Rally held in New Haven to protest new state energy plan

The carbon charge started on July 1st and the first usage statements will go out later in September.

Yale President Peter Salovay says the carbon charge program is an important example of Yale’s commitment to curb climate change and reduce greenhouse emissions.