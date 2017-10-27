Berlin football coach Joe Aresimowicz also serves as Speaker of the House

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH)–Friday night’s SportzEdge High School Football Game of the Week brought us to Berlin High School, where the Redcoats’ head coach already scored a big win this week.

Berlin coach Joe Aresimowicz is the Democratic Speaker of the House in Connecticut, and helped pass a new state budget on Thursday. Now, he’s looking for another win on Friday night against Tolland High School.

Aresimowicz said he uses his job in politics to help his team. While state reps were struggling to agree on a budget, Aresimowicz thought it would be a great teaching tool for his players.

“I said, let’s not be like Hartford, let’s function as a team, function as a family and get it done. We started to here, and it was amazing, whether it was a coincidence or not, it started to happen in Hartford,” Aresimowicz said.