Berlin football excelling despite losing two teammates

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH)–Berlin football is excelling on the field this season. The Redcoats are undefeated heading into Friday night’s game against Tolland, and have given up just 36 points in six games this season.

But this team has dealt with some hardships over the past few years, as two teammates have passed away.

Tyler Cop, who would have been a senior this year, passed away in 2015.

Last season, Berlin lost another player, Nick Zuck, to leukemia. The teams wears their lost teammates’ numbers on their helmets. This year’s group of seniors were close with both Cop and Zuck.

They’ve dedicated this season to their fallen teammates.

“I personally lost my best friend Tyler Cop, and many of our best friends, and that was a very hard thing for us, but we’ve overcome it,”

“I think as you can tell, we’re 6-0 and we play every single game for him and fight our hearts out, and an make sure he knows we’re playing for him. The seniors especially, they’re playing their hearts out for him and that’s part of the reason why we’re 6-0 today. I feel like we’re a good family because we’re playing and trying to stick together for him.”