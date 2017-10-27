Berlin High School’s Spirit Week coincides with Game of the Week

By Published:

(WTNH)–We know the players will be amped up on the field for SportzEdge’s Game of the Week, but on Friday at Berlin High School, the students in the hallways showed just as much Redcoat pride.

It’s the end of spirit week, with the homecoming king and queen being announced on the field at halftime, but the students participated in color wars, decorating the hallways in different elaborate themes.

The freshman took a whimsical route with ‘Alice in Wonderland.’

Fittingly, ‘Finding Nemo’ was the theme for the sophomores, as they were no where to be found in the halls. (They must’ve been the smartest class).

The juniors showed wisdom in their halls, decked out with Poseidon , Zues and Greek mythology galore.

The most elaborate were the jedis, at at least for a day. The seniors went all out with their Star Wars-themed decorations.

We will wait and see if the battle on the gridiron is as galactic as the excitement in the hallways.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s