Berlin High School’s Spirit Week coincides with Game of the Week

(WTNH)–We know the players will be amped up on the field for SportzEdge’s Game of the Week, but on Friday at Berlin High School, the students in the hallways showed just as much Redcoat pride.

It’s the end of spirit week, with the homecoming king and queen being announced on the field at halftime, but the students participated in color wars, decorating the hallways in different elaborate themes.

The freshman took a whimsical route with ‘Alice in Wonderland.’

Fittingly, ‘Finding Nemo’ was the theme for the sophomores, as they were no where to be found in the halls. (They must’ve been the smartest class).

The juniors showed wisdom in their halls, decked out with Poseidon , Zues and Greek mythology galore.

The most elaborate were the jedis, at at least for a day. The seniors went all out with their Star Wars-themed decorations.

We will wait and see if the battle on the gridiron is as galactic as the excitement in the hallways.