Cheshire school bus strikes 83-year-old woman

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)–A school bus struck an 83-year-old woman in Cheshire on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Cherry Street. The woman was transported to an area hospital for injuries she sustained. Her condition was not immediately made available.

The Cheshire Police Department Traffic Division responded to the scene and is investigating the accident.

The road was briefly closed, but has since re-opened.

This story will be updated as new details become available.