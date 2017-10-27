Congress passes bill to protect children from online predators

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH)–Bipartisan legislation to protect children from online predators now awaits President Trump’s signature.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal co-authored the “Protect Our Children Act,” which strengthens the task forces combating online child exploitation.

“Their legal shield or immunity would be removed, and that’s important because they have a responsibility, and the penalties would be increased for any of the predators who go after children,” Blumenthal said.

The Internet Crimes Against Children task force represents 3,500 federal, state and local law agencies, combating online child exploitation around the country.