Conn. families open their homes to dogs that survived Hurricane Harvey

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The folks at Shore Haven Veterinary Hospital in East Haven know Connecticut residents have big hearts when it comes to caring for animals. They were touched when Connecticut residents stepped up to help a bunch of dogs brought here after being rescued from the floodwaters of Hurricane Harvey back in October.

“These dogs, it was just so heartbreaking to see what they went through,” said Lori Guliani, a worker at Shore Haven Veterinary Hospital. “But, it just warmed our heart to know that they were coming here and getting care.”

The dogs weren’t only getting care, about 45 of them were getting adopted. Families stepped up to give these dogs safe, new homes.

“Their hearts are just huge for these animals,” Guliani said.

Two of those huge hearts belong to Jordan Paul and her husband, Andrew Carlquist. They adopted a dog named Callie who had been neglected in Texas and was rescued by a crew from New York that was part of a rescue group called Rescue Dogs Rock NYC.

“Rescue Dogs Rock NYC had gone out there with their crew and they did such a fantastic job,” Guliani said. “And they brought the dogs to us and we had a total of about from Texas.”

They knew workers there like Lori love animals and would take good care of them medically and try their best to get people to adopt them.

They did.

Jordan and Andrew say it’s one of the best decisions they ever made.

“You just want to help,” Andrew said. “You have a feeling of what would I want somebody to do for me if I were in that situation what would I want or need? And you can’t resist that.”

Much to their surprise, one day here in Connecticut, Callie started having some trouble.

“We thought it was bowel movements or something,” Jordan said.

It turns out, that while Callie was stuck in the flood waters near Houston, she was pregnant. No one knew — not even veteranarians. Callie ended up delivering 4 perfect puppies and the whole family is together at Andrew and Jordan’s — getting a new “leash” on life.

“It’s gonna be a good life,” Andrew said.