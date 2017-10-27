Five years after Superstorm Sandy, residents worried about future storms

By Published:

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A powerful storm is set to hit Connecticut on Sandy’s fifth year anniversary.

It was five years ago that the super storm battered the shoreline for more than 24 hours. When the rain stopped, the winds died and the sun came up, homes were gone, washed out to sea.

Jim Sisson of East Haven now has oceanfront property, the house in front of him taken by Sandy.

“The waves that were crashing here, were crashing up on and into his house, you know what I mean, it like tore his house right down. I had to get out of here before it got too bad,” he said.

Sisson says when he looks out of his house at the water and the swells start to grow, it triggers the memories all over again.

“Does it make you a little nervous with the storm coming on Sunday night?” News 8’s Bob Wilson asked. “Yeah,” Sisson said. “You know what it is? When it starts getting this close you know another 5, 6 feet, and it’s in your house.”

He says if you think the storm is big enough, he will leave before the first rain starts to fall.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s