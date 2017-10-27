Five years after Superstorm Sandy, residents worried about future storms

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A powerful storm is set to hit Connecticut on Sandy’s fifth year anniversary.

It was five years ago that the super storm battered the shoreline for more than 24 hours. When the rain stopped, the winds died and the sun came up, homes were gone, washed out to sea.

Jim Sisson of East Haven now has oceanfront property, the house in front of him taken by Sandy.

“The waves that were crashing here, were crashing up on and into his house, you know what I mean, it like tore his house right down. I had to get out of here before it got too bad,” he said.

Sisson says when he looks out of his house at the water and the swells start to grow, it triggers the memories all over again.

“Does it make you a little nervous with the storm coming on Sunday night?” News 8’s Bob Wilson asked. “Yeah,” Sisson said. “You know what it is? When it starts getting this close you know another 5, 6 feet, and it’s in your house.”

He says if you think the storm is big enough, he will leave before the first rain starts to fall.