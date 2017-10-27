Former UConn RB Max DeLorenzo back at Berlin, where he starred

(WTNH)–The Berlin High School football team has a lot of talent on the field, and some off it as well. Former UConn Husky running back Max DeLorenzo is a member of the Berlin coaching staff. He coaches the freshmen.

While DeLorenzo was at Berlin High, he set rushing records and won a state title in 2009.

Now on the other side of things, he’s saying the same things to his players that he heard from his coaches back in the day.

“They roll their eyes and they talk but they’re really young,” DeLorenzo said. “College is completely different, you’re with young grown men, but they’re learning and I actually talked with a bunch of the guys the other day one-on-one and I really think they took it to heart so it was nice to see.”

The Redcoats are taking advantage of the opportunity to learn from one of the school’s best, and a Division 1 college athlete.

