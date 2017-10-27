Man, woman charged with stealing jewelry from family member

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–A man and woman are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a home in Southington.

Police arrested 35-year-old Albert Skwiot of Southington, and 33-year-old Melissa Quinn on Friday morning. Police said the two took 20 pairs of gold earrings and 40 pairs of gold rings worth $15,000 from a family member’s home back in September.

They said Skwiot went into the victim’s bedroom and stole the jewelry while Quinn blocked the victim’s view so they could not see what Skwiot was doing.

The jewelry was then pawned throughout the state, according to police.

Both were charged with larceny, among other charges, and scheduled to appear at the Bristol Court on Friday.

