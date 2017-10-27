New London man arrested for possession of crystal meth

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–A New London man is facing drug charges after police said they found him with crystal meth.

Forty-nine-year-old Kevin Pugliese was arrested on Friday, after police said he had a zip lock baggie full of the drug and a glass smoking pipe hidden in pill bottle.

Police said the pipe contained narcotic residue.

Police made the arrest after various reports of criminal activity and quality of life issues at his residence on Willetts avenue in New London.

Pugliese is charged with possession of a methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.