Hidden nails attached to political signs in Montville

By Published: Updated:
Montville police cruiser.(File)

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)–Montville police are investigating after complaints that many roadside political signs have been tampered with.

According to police, someone placed plywood with large metal nails pointing upwards on the signs. They were concealed with loose grass so that the nails couldn’t be seen easily. This happened on the shoulder of a road. The signs were for local politicians running for office.

Police say this poses a risk to unsuspecting pedestrians and passing cars.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Montville police.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s