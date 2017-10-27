Hidden nails attached to political signs in Montville

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)–Montville police are investigating after complaints that many roadside political signs have been tampered with.

According to police, someone placed plywood with large metal nails pointing upwards on the signs. They were concealed with loose grass so that the nails couldn’t be seen easily. This happened on the shoulder of a road. The signs were for local politicians running for office.

Police say this poses a risk to unsuspecting pedestrians and passing cars.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Montville police.