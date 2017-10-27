Southington man arrested for stealing girlfriend’s dog, leading police on chase

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–Southington police arrested a man who they say broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house and stole her dog. He then wound up in a highway chase with police.

39-year-old George DeGrandis was arrested after police followed him onto I-84 in New Britain, and the chase continued all the way to Middletown on Route 9. State police had to intervene, and troopers used “stop sticks” to blow his tires. He was then taken into custody.

DeGrandis is facing a list of charges, including violation of a protective order, interfering with an emergency call, and disorderly conduct.